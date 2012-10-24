Digital Switchover Is Complete

The five year Digital Switchover is now complete – Last night, the final analogue TV transmitters in Northern Ireland were taken out of service, and the UK’s TV service is now fully digital.

Bye Bye to Analogue

So, that’s it for analogue… the TV system that the UK has been using for the last seventy years. Here’s some of the history:

The first TV service launched here in the UK in 1936, with ITV following in 1954.

Originally, the 405 system was used, but this switched to 625 lines in 1964

Colour launched in 1967

Ceefax started in 1974, and ceased to be yesterday.

In 1997, Channel 5 launched, meaning a massive re-tuning campaign to free up UHF Channel 37 (normally used for video recorders

The Digital Era

So, what has digital brought us?

Hundreds of digital TV channels

In 1998, the launch of onDigital, which later became itvDigital (with that monkey)

+1 channels, rolling news and shopping channels

HD, 3D and Internet TV (and the excuse to buy a new TV)

We now have: Freeview, Freesat, Sky, Sky Freesat, BT Vision, Virgin and most recently, YouView. We’ve also had Homechoice, Tiscali TV and TalkTalk TV.

The Switchover

Starting with the town of Whitehaven in 2007, we’ve completed a slow and painful region-by-region switchover at a cost of millions. It’s now all over, and the part of the TV spectrum that’s now been freed up will be auctioned off to allow the launch of 4G mobile data services due to launch in 2013.

It’s not all “fun and games” though, as it’s expected that 4G will cause interference to up to two million Freeview homes, meaning a £180 million programme of installing filters to remove 4G interference.

Switchover Costs

Just how much as the Digital Switchover cost the UK? We found a report from the National Audit Office in 2008 that states the cost to the UK economy of £4.6 billion, of which UK viewers would pay £3.8 billion to get a digital TV box or a new telly. Back in 2008, it was estimated that the benefits will be £6.3 billion, mostly in revenue from new services.

Money has been spent on the Digital Tick scheme, Digit Al (the robot), Switchover roadshows, the Switchover help scheme, marketing and technical infrastructure changes.

So… how do you feel now that it’s all over? Was it all worth it?

… and are you now ready for the attention to shift from TV to radio? Yep – next up, the AM and FM radio digital switchover. Don’t touch that dial…