Freeview Channel renumber 17 Oct 2012

Earlier today, there were a number of changes made to the Freeview channel numbers. Changes were as follows:

The Freeview HD channels moved to channels 100 to channels 105

The Al Jazeera news channel has been removed from channel 84

The Adult channels moved to further now the channel list. They’re now numbered from 171 to 178

These changes will need you to re-scan your Freeview TV or set-top box.

Freeview viewers may remember that this re-tune is hot on the heels of a Freeview retune in September. Originally it was planned that today’s changes would be part of September’s retune. Sky and one of the adult TV content providers lodged complaints about plans to change channel numbers, which resulted in an appeal. The appeal wasn’t successful, and the planned changes eventually went ahead today.

We can expect a further re-scan at some point in the future… Children’s channels will move to numbers starting with 121, and news channels will move to channel number starting from 131. No date has yet been set.