FrequencyCast March 2015 Show

FrequencyCast LogoOur news section has been very quiet of late, so we thought we’d wake it up with a reminder about our podcast. FrequencyCast is a technology radio show that looks at TV and Technology news here in the UK.

The latest show, show 109, was released at the start of March 2015, and in a busy show, we discuss the recent news story that Samsung TV sets are listening in to our provate conversations and sharing data with third parties. Got a Samsung TV with voice recognition? Time to check the small print.

Also in FrequencyCast Show 109:

  • News: TalkTalk Scammers, Virgin TV network to expand and plans for the TV licence
  • Focus: Voice Recognition – Friend or Foe?
  • First Look: Pebble Time smartwatch
  • Hands-on: Tech Rescue packs
  • Discussed: Osprey portable 4G wi-fi
  • Featured: Linx Windows Tablets
  • Feedback: Connected TV sets and home networking

You can download Show 109 to your smartphone, computer or MP3 player, or you can listen to the show online at http://www.frequencycast.co.uk/latest.html , where you will also find instructions on how to subscribe (for free, of course).

Got an iPod, iPhone or iPad? Get shows and updates first via iTunes: http://www.frequencycast.co.uk/redirect.php?id=additunes

FrequencyCast presenters Kelly & Pete

Show Links:

FrequencyCast is a free show that’s available to listen to online or as an audio podcast. It’s brought to you by the team behind Radio & Telly.

We’d love it if you look a listen and perhaps became one of our regular subscribers. Shows are released monthly and feature digital TV and technology topics suggested by our listeners.

Find out more at www.frequencycast.co.uk

 

