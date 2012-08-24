Freeview Channel changes in August 2012

Leave a comment

Freeview LogoNews of a few minor changes to the Freeview Channel lineup in the last few days:

Vanished Channels

The following two channels have disappeared:

  • Channel 62 – TV Stars
    Channel 90 – TV News

These two channels have always been something of a mystery. These channels appear to be registered in the name of “Cellcast Group”, and appeared as part of the Freeview Channel List in April 2012. We’ve been told that channels that fail to launch within a set period of time lose their place in the Freeview lineup, and their removal either indicates that the service isn’t now expected to launch any time soon, or is ahead of the big Freeview channel reshuffle set for the 19th of September.

Moved Channel

For some unknown reason, Al Jazeera English has moved from channel 89 to channel 84, putting it ahead of Russia Today, instead of behind it. Odd, but there you go.

New channels:

We’ll keep you updated with any more information as we get it.

Freeview Channels ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Human Verification: In order to verify that you are a human and not a spam bot, please enter the answer into the following box below based on the instructions contained in the graphic.