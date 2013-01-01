Happy New Year: 2012 Roundup

Happy 2013 everyone, and welcome to a new year!

2013 promises to be an interesting year for digital TV and radio in the UK, and as it’s the first day of a new year, it’s always good to take stock and see what’s happened in the last twelve months.

Rather than present you with a summary of the stories we’ve covered, we’d like to point you in the direct of our free podcast. In a show released today, Carl, Pete and Kelly look back at an unusual year of TV, Radio and Tech in the UK. The show lasts 30 minutes and includes a summary of what we’ve covered, where we’ve been, and what the future holds

Some of the stories covered in 2012:

Movie service Netflix launched in the UK

On-demand TV service Fetch TV went into administration

The threats to Freeview of interference after the 2013 launch of the 4G data networks

BBC’s Panorama uncovered an alleged plot to scupper itvDigital

BT outbids ESPN for the rights to show Premier League football in 2013

YouView finally launches – just two years late!

BBC local radio stations switch off AM radio, in preparation for a digital radio switchover

The UK Nova filesharing site bites the dust

And the big one…. The completion of the Digital Switchover, spelling the end for analogue TV and Ceefax

In our latest show, we also mention some Freesat and YouView news, plus answer questions on BT Vision and look at some stats on how the UK watches TV. In previous shows, we’ve featured interviews and features on a range of topics including YouView, Star Trek, The Gadget Show, Freeview, Sky, amateur radio, sport, smartphones and local radio.

Happy New Year, all!