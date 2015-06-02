FrequencyCast Radio Show June 2015
Listeners to our online radio show FrequencyCast may be interested to know that we’ve just released our latest episode. This covers TV and Technology news here in the UK.
The latest show, number 112 was released at the start of June 2015, and was the first to be broadcast live using online streaming video service Periscope. Also in FrequencyCast Show 112:
- News: Windows 10 is coming, the Cortana personal assistant, and trailers on Netflix
- Focus: We’re live on Periscope
- Featured: The cost of Smart Energy Meters
- Hands-on: Augmented reality cards
- Mentioned: Online amateur radio training courses
- Interview: Tools for entrepreneurs
- Feedback: Problems with BBC online radio services
- Feedback: FM in Norway set to switch off in 18 months
You can download Show 112 to your smartphone, computer or MP3 player, or you can listen to the show online at http://www.frequencycast.co.uk/latest.html , where you will also find instructions on how to subscribe (for free, of course).
Got an iPod, iPhone or iPad? Get shows and updates first via iTunes: http://www.frequencycast.co.uk/redirect.php?id=additunes
- Notes for Show 112: www.frequencycast.co.uk/cast112.html
