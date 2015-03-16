FrequencyCast March 2015 Show

Our news section has been very quiet of late, so we thought we’d wake it up with a reminder about our podcast. FrequencyCast is a technology radio show that looks at TV and Technology news here in the UK.

The latest show, show 109, was released at the start of March 2015, and in a busy show, we discuss the recent news story that Samsung TV sets are listening in to our provate conversations and sharing data with third parties. Got a Samsung TV with voice recognition? Time to check the small print.

Also in FrequencyCast Show 109:

News: TalkTalk Scammers, Virgin TV network to expand and plans for the TV licence

