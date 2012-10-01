Show 80 of our Telly and Radio Podcast

Show number 80 of the FrequencyCast podcast, has been released today.

FrequencyCast is produced by the Radio and Telly team and covers the latest news on all things TV and radio related, as well as news from the tech world.

In show number 80, we look at the following topics:

News and listener comments on DAB digital radio

We catch up with a community radio presenter about how to get a job on-air

In a field with amateur radio operators

TV news on the switchover and local TV services

In recent shows, we’ve also looked at YouView, a sci-fi convention and TalkTalk TV.

