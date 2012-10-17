Freeview Channel renumber 17 Oct 2012
Earlier today, there were a number of changes made to the Freeview channel numbers. Changes were as follows:
The Freeview HD channels moved to channels 100 to channels 105
The Al Jazeera news channel has been removed from channel 84
The Adult channels moved to further now the channel list. They’re now numbered from 171 to 178
These changes will need you to re-scan your Freeview TV or set-top box.
Freeview viewers may remember that this re-tune is hot on the heels of a Freeview retune in September. Originally it was planned that today’s changes would be part of September’s retune. Sky and one of the adult TV content providers lodged complaints about plans to change channel numbers, which resulted in an appeal. The appeal wasn’t successful, and the planned changes eventually went ahead today.
We can expect a further re-scan at some point in the future… Children’s channels will move to numbers starting with 121, and news channels will move to channel number starting from 131. No date has yet been set.
Where have all my BBC .channels gone, especially BBC4?????!!!! ND
what a complete waste of time for anyone who does not a have a HD unit but we are forced to do it – and even after a retune the message still came up ‘ do you know you need to retune ‘ { or similar words } and even now we will have to go though the whole system again when they switch the News channels . Do they think we have nothing better to do with our time but to keep retuning and each time at least for my Humax PVR all my planned future recordings details have to be reentered again.
Why are they so fixated about shifting stuff about.
On my Freeview TV removing rubbish adult channels is a long drawn out process so it took me twice as long as the actual retune.
I don’t mind if at the end of the day we get some extra watchable channels but this and the last retune gave us nothing extra.
the last one I recall was back in July with 4seven.
What has happened to Adult Channel 178 namely Playboy Chat TV. Has it been taken off the air? No picture since last Thursday 29th November?