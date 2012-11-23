Sky’s Christmas 2012 Promotions
Sky has announced details of its annual Christmas offers designed to tempt people to switch over to Sky in time for the festive season.
The headline offer is this: Take out the standard Sky package, and get Sky Movies half-price for 6 months. You can get a free Sky+ recorder, free setup and a Marks and Spencer voucher.
Here’s the offer in more detail:
- Free Sky+ box and standard set up
- Free Wireless Connector, for on-demand services via broadband
- 40 Entertainment channels
- A £25 M&S voucher (£100 voucher between the 23rd and 29th of November!)
- Sky Movies Pack – 12 dedicated movies channels (£8 for the first 6 months)
- Take Sky Movies with you to watch on the move with Sky Go, at no extra cost
The price for this Sky package, plus half-price movies is £29.50 a month for 6 months, which rises to £37.50 a month. The offer ends on the 21st December 2012
More details? To get this offer, go here: Sky Christmas Offer
Already with Sky?
If you’re already with Sky, but not yet signed up to Movies or Sport, Sky’s also running a half-price offer… Get 3 months of Sky Sport or Sky Movies half price.
- Hundreds of movies and up to five new Sky Movies premieres every week
- Watch live coverage of over 100 sports including Barclays Premier League games and coverage of every live F1 race.
- Take Sky Movies or Sky Sports with you to watch on the move with Sky Go, at no extra cost
Get the six Sky Sports channels for £10.50 a month for 3 months (then £21), or Sky Movies for £8 a month (the £16), here: Sky Upgrade Offer
There you go – a quick summary of Sky’s seasonal Christmas deals. Got a comment or a question? Please add a comment below…
Sky offers Entertainment channels as a minimum package, yet the Kids channels are on the Entertainment Extra package, thus more to pay. Offering half price movies has its advantages if already subscribed to the HD channels package. Everything gets complicated when we consider other offers like recommend a friend, instead of a straight shopping vouchers deal to a new customer. Cachback websites and voucher sites also offer us deals and some apply to existing customers wishing to upgrade. Sometimes haggling saves money from the get-go via a phone call to Sky. Sometimes during the 12-month contract or towards the end for renewal or cancellation. I found it difficult to continue with Sky and Sky Multiroom using a Sky+ HD box and a Sky+ box. So I switched to the Virgin Media TiVo 500GB HD box recorder as well as the V+HD player only box instead. It was a compromise, so I lost channels and gained others on their XL TV package including 24 HD channels free. Furthermore, I’m upgraded to the 60MB Broadband speed VM offers. Compromising saved me about £100 a year. I later learnt VM wanted £20 a month extra for Sky Movies 1 and 2, so I declined. There are too many variations offered by these companies and both Sky and VM will increase their prices. I got a 12-month discount on the VM phone line rental, saving about £45 if I paid £120, so that helped reduce prices, for a while, beyond the savings of ebilling instead of paper billing and paying by direct debit saved money as well. As I said, too many variations, terms and conditions, special offers, cashbacks, haggling attempts etc.