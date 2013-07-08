Drama TV channel launches
A new TV channel, Drama, has launched today, the 8th of July 2013.
The channel promises to show best of British drama from the last 40 years, including popular UK drama series such as Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Lovejoy, The Bill, Taggart, Cranford, Lark Rise to Candleford, Jonathan Creek, Pride & Prejudice and Sharpe. There’s also comedy in the form of Birds of a Feather and Morecambe & Wise.
The channel, part of the UKTV network, is now available on the following channels:
- Freeview Channel 20
- Sky Channel 291
Emma Tennant is the controller for UKTV, and here’s what she had to say about the launch of the new channel:
“Drama is targeted at a different audience demographic than our other highly successful free-to-air channels, Dave, Yesterday and Really. The channel is aimed at people who simply love drama and want to watch critically-acclaimed shows that have absolutely defined the landscape of British television.”
On Freeview, there has been a small channel renumber, with GOLD and Home (part of Top Up TV’s meager offering), having to move to further down the Freeview programme guide.
Some new channels have appeared/about to appear on Freeview:
True Entertainment – Not only repeats of Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons but other true-story films and drama too.
5 Later – launching soon, Google searches reveal no further information, it’s popped up on Channel 55.
Film 4+1 – returns to Freeview, time-delay of Film4 which is moving from Channel 15.
Freeview customers will have to re-tune their boxes in order to receive the new channels.
Unable to view Drama on Channel 20 any ideas would be greatly appreciated.I have tuned all my channels for FTA but too no avail.
Shame the drama channel has yet to be launched on freesat. You’d think that it would have been launched at the same time.
Test transmission channels already on Freeview for the new “London Live” launching in March 2014 (?)
And ITV3+1 has appeared on Freeview too – only available after 1am though!
FREEVIEW UPDATE:
London Live is testing on Channel 8. Freeview customers will need to re-tune their boxes.
Quest +1 has appeared on Freeview.
And 5Later has appeared on “Channel 5 + 24” – no more to be said about this.
New additions:-
Movies4men – the new perfume from Coco Chanel – Now on Channel 48
CBS Reality – Channel 64. Judge Judy repeats.
It is incredible that we are at 2015 and there are still quality channels missing off the Freesat platform. Drama Channel & Yesterday to name just two. Get your act together Freesat!!!