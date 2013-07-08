Drama TV channel launches

A new TV channel, Drama, has launched today, the 8th of July 2013.

The channel promises to show best of British drama from the last 40 years, including popular UK drama series such as Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Lovejoy, The Bill, Taggart, Cranford, Lark Rise to Candleford, Jonathan Creek, Pride & Prejudice and Sharpe. There’s also comedy in the form of Birds of a Feather and Morecambe & Wise.

The channel, part of the UKTV network, is now available on the following channels:

Freeview Channel 20

Sky Channel 291

Emma Tennant is the controller for UKTV, and here’s what she had to say about the launch of the new channel:

“Drama is targeted at a different audience demographic than our other highly successful free-to-air channels, Dave, Yesterday and Really. The channel is aimed at people who simply love drama and want to watch critically-acclaimed shows that have absolutely defined the landscape of British television.”

On Freeview, there has been a small channel renumber, with GOLD and Home (part of Top Up TV’s meager offering), having to move to further down the Freeview programme guide.