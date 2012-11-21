BT Vision to offer 11 extra channels

BT Vision users, or those with new YouView boxes from BT, are in for a bunch of new channels “soon”

Various announcements over the last few weeks have show that BT has been putting in a lot of legwork to increase the number of TV channels available to its customers. The recent deals aren’t just for catch-up and on-demand content, they’re for the actual TV channels, which will be delivered over broadband to a BT Vision or BT YouView box.

TV channel provider Discovery Networks is the latest to add their channels to the line-up, meaning that BT customers will get the following three channels soon:

Discovery Channel

Discovery Animal Planet

Discovery Real Time

Other channels on the way from include:

British Eurosport

British Eurosport 2

GOLD

Watch

Alibi

FX

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

Also, it’s planned that Sky Sports channels will be available on the YouView platform for BT customers from 2013.

YouView from BT

This is the new service launched by BT in October, and offers the perks of the new YouView TV service, such as catch-up TV and access to Sky’s movie service Now TV. BT’s deal for YouView is pretty good and worth a look if you’re after getting a TV service that offers more than the standard Freeview channels, without a massive increase on your monthly bills.

Here are the highlights of what BT’s new YouView offering is all about:

Free Humax 500GB YouView recorder (saving £299)

Watch and record Freeview HD

Catch-up from BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5

Movies and TV shows from BT Vision and NOW TV

Broadband and calls package with free calls for a year and £25 Sainsburys Gift Card (special offer for a limited time!)

TV Essentials pack is just £4 a month, rising to £5 a month in January

For more information on this service from BT, or the Humax DTR-T1000 YouView box, see our YouView on BT section, or for the full story, go to youview.bt.com

You might also be interested in the interview our podcast team recorded with team at BT about the new YoyView from BT offering: FrequencyCast BT YouView Interview